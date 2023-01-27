How the Altar of Rites works in Diablo 3

Diablo 3 might be winding down as the release date for Diablo 4 draws near, but that isn’t stopping it from trying to shake things up with its 28th season. Players can dive into the Rites of Sanctuary seasonal theme, which includes a brand new mechanic called the Altar of Rites. This system is basically a talent tree that can be customized as the player sees fit for powerful and permanent buffs that last the entire season. Let’s break down the basics of how the Altar of Rites works in Season 28 of Diablo 3.

Unlocking Seals in the Altar of Rites in Diablo 3

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players will notice that the Altar of Rites looks very similar to the revamped talent trees of Blizzard’s other major franchise. It is clear that they took inspiration from there when designing the UI, with the major difference being that in Diablo 3 the player will need to unlock each one individually through turning in offerings.

The first node is mandatory for all players, providing a 100% increase to Kill Streak durations and reward bonuses. The tree branches out from there and is completely customizable. Each node unlocked grants every character on the account a powerful gameplay buff that can alter the way they play the game in meaningful ways, and all of them last the entire duration of Season 28. Some of these boons are damage increases, but others change the gameplay in other ways, such as removing level requirements for items or increasing drop rates.

As you move down the tree, you will be able to unlock nodes further down as long as they branch off of an unlocked node directly above it, or in line with it in some cases. Each node requires a list of materials that the player must collect and sacrifice in order to unlock it, and the amount of materials needed will increase as you progress down the Altar of Rites.

At the bottom of the tree, there are several nodes that are called Legendary Potion Powers. These are buffs added directly to the use of a health potion, granting increased damage or bonuses useful to combat. These require a currency called Primordial Ashes, which are gained by salvaging Primal Items at the Blacksmith.

Players who manage to unlock every node in the Altar of Rites will gain a cosmetic Wings of Terror back piece. This can be shown off on a character to inspire terror in foes while waiting for the release of the much anticipated Diablo 4.