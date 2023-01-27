All seal and legendary potion powers in Diablo 3 and how to unlock them

Diablo 3 is on the verge of its 28th season, and Blizzard is looking to shake up the sandbox with all-new Seals and Legendary Potion Powers for players to unlock. Each season of Diablo 3 usually contains an assortment of class changes, unique seasonal gimmicks, and a featured gear set for each character. Season 28 will feature a new mechanic called the Altar of Rites, which will be vital to unlocking these new powers. This guide will break down how to unlock all Seal and Legendary Potion Powers in Diablo 3.

All Seals and Legendary Potion Powers in Diablo 3

Season 28 will introduce a new seasonal mechanic known as the Altar of Rites. This item will let you sacrifice items to unlock these potent abilities. This is a list of all Seal and Legendary potion Powers this altar contains.

image via Blizzard

Seal Power A Your Kill Streak timer duration and reward bonus are doubled. B Pools of Reflection last for the entire Season and are not removed by death. C Items have no level requirement. D +200 Damage E +25% Missile Damage Reduction F +25% Movement Speed (Uncapped) G Increase damage against elites by 15%. H Picking up Health Globes grants a shield for 5% of your maximum health for 7 seconds. Max stacks 5. I +25% Melee Damage Reduction. J Increases your highest elemental skill damage bonus by 10%. K Increase damage against elites by 20%. L +10% Damage M Double the amount of Death’s Breaths that drop. N Critical hits grant resource: Mana: 15, Hatred: 5, Wrath: 5, Arcane Power: 3, Fury: 3, Spirit: 5, Essence: 5. O Double the amount of Bounty Caches that drop from completing bounties. P Progress orbs from Nephalem and Greater Rifts are picked up automatically. Q Reduces the damage taken from elites by 25%. R +15% Damage S Gain immunity to crowd-controlling effects. T Gain passability. U Pets pick up Death’s Breath. V Elite packs drop one additional progress orb. W Increase damage done to Bosses by 25%. X Pets pick up and salvage common, magic, and rare items. Y Increase your chance to Dodge by 15%. Z Double the chance to find a legendary item purchased from Kadala. Potion AA When you drink your health potion, you manifest one of three runic circles on the ground that grant increased damage, increased cooldown reduction, or increased resource cost reduction. Potion AB When you drink your health potion, all enemies within 25 yards deal 25% less damage. Potion AC When you drink your health potion, gain a random shrine or pylon effect. AD When a primal item drops, a second random primal item drops as well.

To unlock these powers for yourself, you must gather materials shown on the altar and sacrifice them to gain that specified power. You can open these Seals in whichever order you choose, but each unlock will make the consecutive ones more expensive. Choose carefully to align these Seals with your preferred playstyle.