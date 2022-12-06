How the Ambush Origin Trait works in Destiny 2
Spring a trap on your enemies.
Origin Traits are a specific set of weapon perks introduced in Destiny 2: Witchqueen. These perks are designed to represent the origin of a weapon, and each season introduces new Origin Traits to the sandbox. There are numerous Origin Traits in Destiny 2, each with distinct gameplay advantages and playstyle. Some guns can drop with multiple Origin Traits to pick from. This guide will explain the Ambush Origin Trait and how it works in Destiny 2.
Related: How to get the Season of the Seraph Artifact in Destiny 2
How the Ambush Origin Trait works in Destiny 2
The Ambush Origin trait is a unique perk designed for players who prefer to start fights with a bang. It improves range, handling, and damage against combatants during the opening moments of an engagement.
How to get the Ambush Origin Trait
The Ambush Origin Trait was introduced with the Season of the Seraph legendary weapons. You must own Season 19: Season of the Seraph to earn Rapustins deadly arsenal of weapons. These are the specific weapons this Origin Trait can be found on.
Fire and Forget Stasis Linear Fusion Rifle
This is a heavy slot aggressive frame weapon that can fire a three-round burst.
Tripwire Canary Arc Bow
This Lightweight Frame Energy bow is designed by Veist and features Arc as an element.
Disparity Stasis Pulse Rifle
This is an aggressive burst four round Primary weapon that resembles weapons from the Black Armory.
Path of Least Resistance Arc Trace Rifle
This Energy weapon is an Adaptive Frame Arc Trace Rifle from the Omolon manufacturer.
Judgment of Kelgorath Solar Glaive
This weapon is a Solar Aggressive Glaive with a potent frontal shield.
Retrofit Escapade
This is a heavy slot Void Machine Gun from Suros. It is built with a Rapid-Fire Frame.
These weapons can be earned by visiting the Exo Frame vendor at H.E.L.M or completing the seasonal Heist Battlegrounds.