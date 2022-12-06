Origin Traits are a specific set of weapon perks introduced in Destiny 2: Witchqueen. These perks are designed to represent the origin of a weapon, and each season introduces new Origin Traits to the sandbox. There are numerous Origin Traits in Destiny 2, each with distinct gameplay advantages and playstyle. Some guns can drop with multiple Origin Traits to pick from. This guide will explain the Ambush Origin Trait and how it works in Destiny 2.

How the Ambush Origin Trait works in Destiny 2

The Ambush Origin trait is a unique perk designed for players who prefer to start fights with a bang. It improves range, handling, and damage against combatants during the opening moments of an engagement.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to get the Ambush Origin Trait

The Ambush Origin Trait was introduced with the Season of the Seraph legendary weapons. You must own Season 19: Season of the Seraph to earn Rapustins deadly arsenal of weapons. These are the specific weapons this Origin Trait can be found on.

Fire and Forget Stasis Linear Fusion Rifle

This is a heavy slot aggressive frame weapon that can fire a three-round burst.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tripwire Canary Arc Bow

This Lightweight Frame Energy bow is designed by Veist and features Arc as an element.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Disparity Stasis Pulse Rifle

This is an aggressive burst four round Primary weapon that resembles weapons from the Black Armory.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Path of Least Resistance Arc Trace Rifle

This Energy weapon is an Adaptive Frame Arc Trace Rifle from the Omolon manufacturer.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Judgment of Kelgorath Solar Glaive

This weapon is a Solar Aggressive Glaive with a potent frontal shield.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Retrofit Escapade

This is a heavy slot Void Machine Gun from Suros. It is built with a Rapid-Fire Frame.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These weapons can be earned by visiting the Exo Frame vendor at H.E.L.M or completing the seasonal Heist Battlegrounds.