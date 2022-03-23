How the Omikuji work in Ghostwire: Tokyo

You’ll be on the hunt for several collectibles and items as you explore Tokyo in Ghostwire: Tokyo, along with numerous things for you to interact with during your adventure. One of the more unique things you’ll encounter as you play the game are Omikuji. These are small boxes that you can find scattered throughout the city. While you won’t be collecting them, they serve a unique purpose. Here’s what you need to know about Omikuji in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

An Omikuji is a small device you can find and interact with within Ghostwire. They are small devices, no bigger than a small box. When you approach the Omikuji, you’ll have to purchase your fortune for 200 Meika. You’ll shake the box after you confirm the purchase, and a random fortune will come out of the bottom.

Each of the fortunes contains a passive buff. This buff does not last forever and is only available for a limited time. You’ll want to act quickly to make the most of these buffs, but because they cost so little in the game, they’re more of an immediate benefit that doesn’t define too much of your gameplay. We recommend grabbing these if you’re on the hunt for more Meika or would like to focus on side activities rather than the larger stories. You can find Omikuji near the more significant shrine locations, such as the Hirokawa or Shiroyama shrines.