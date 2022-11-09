What is Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera? Answered

As Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 slowly take the reins of the FPS franchise, the future of the original Call of Duty: Warzone has come into question. Since its sequel was revealed in September, the games’ developers have been rather quiet as to if the beloved free-to-play title will continue being supported. It now appears most of these questions have been answered with the reveal of Warzone Caldera, a title that will be all too familiar to longtime fans. Here’s what Warzone Caldera is and how it will impact the original battle royale.

Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera, explained

Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera essentially functions as a rebranded version of the classic Warzone, meaning players who have the original game’s application downloaded will soon see it become Warzone Caldera. This change is set to take place on November 28, though not before the game’s servers temporarily shut down at the end of Season Five.

Those sticking around for Warzone Caldera should anticipate some major changes. While standard Battle Royale playlists are expected to still be playable on the Caldera map, Resurgence mode’s Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep maps will not be present once the game relaunches. The in-game store will also be removed permanently, but the Call of Duty Blog reveals all COD Points should automatically transfer over to Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2.

Unfortunately, this cannot be said for cosmetics, as Warzone Caldera will not support cross-progression between the newer games. However, weapon and level progression made in the title will still be shared with 2019’s Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard.

Related: Is Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One?

As for its sequel, Warzone 2.0 is surely packing in more content than its predecessor. The battle royale will come bundled with traditional Battle Royale modes that are set on its massive Al Mazrah map, and a DMZ mode that gives squads the freedom to roam and complete objective-based missions. Players should even prepare for its first season to feature a wide collection of unlockable weapons and Operators.