How the Rasputin’s Arsenal Origin Trait works in Destiny 2

Rasputin’s Arsenal Origin Trait is a weapon perk introduced in Destiny 2: Season of the Seraph. Rasputin is a character that goes back to the beginnings of the original Destiny experience. This season features Seraph branded weapons featuring an Origin Trait called Arsenal, and the return of the fan favorite Ikelos weapons. These legendary weapons feature Raspustin’s Arsenal Trait, in addition to new perks they can drop with as well. This guide will explain how the Rasputin’s Arsenal Trait works in Destiny 2.

How the Rasputin’s Arsenal Trait works in Destiny 2

The Ikelos weapons were Warmind weapons, found on Mars before it was sunset and removed from the live game. These weapons were considered the best in the game then, and they have been brought back with this Origin Trait. Rasputin’s Arsenal Origin Trait will partially refill your weapon’s magazine after breaking a target’s shield.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to get the Rasputin’s Arsenal Origin Trait

The Rasputin’s Arsenal Origin Trait belongs to the Season of the Seraph Ikelos reprised legendary weapons. You must own Season 19: Season of the Seraph to earn these classic weapons. These are the weapons that feature this Origin Trait.

Ikelos_HC_V1.0.3 Void Hand Cannon.

Ikelos_SG_V1.0.3 Solar Shotgun.

Ikelos_SMG_V1.0.3 Arc Submachine Gun.

Ikelos_SR_V1.0.3 Solar Sniper Rifle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These weapons can be earned by unlocking the Ikelos Weapon Focusing weapon upgrade on H.E.L.M at the Exo Frame vendor. Once you have this upgrade, you can focus Umbral engrams on farming your weapon of choice.

This is a great perk to use if you’re doing an activity and your Ikelos weapon of choice matches the shield type of the enemies within. Dump shots into challenging targets to keep your magazine filled, and your damage output will overwhelm your opposition.