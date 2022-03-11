When becoming a Movie Star in BitLife, your Talent Agent can do some excellent work for you. They’ll be able to find specific roles that fit you as an actor, rather than you searching around on the Auditions page, consistently being rejected. Although, you want to make sure you know how to properly use your Talent Agent to get the most out of them. Here’s what you need to know about how the Talent Agent works in BitLife.

First, you’ll want to make sure you’ve hired a Talent Agent to use one. You can do this from the Special Careers page under the Occupation tab. Searching for a Talent Agent will cost $1,500, and from there, you’ll need to pay them a small amount for any role you land in the future, but this is cut out from the total.

Now, to use a Talent Agent, you’ll see their name at the top when you go to the Occupation tab. Click on them, and they’ll work like a co-worker where you can interact with them, flirt with them, offer gifts, and much more. However, at the bottom of their page, you’ll see a Job Inquiry option, and this means you want them to go out and find you a role.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll want to click on this every time you Age Up to see if they can find a suitable role for you as an actor. They won’t always bring you the best auditions, but it never hurts to double-check to see if they can find any special projects for you.