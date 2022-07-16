How to access the Golden Apple Archipelago in Genshin Impact

The Golden Apple Archipelago is finally here, and Version 2.8 is off to a sweet summertime start. The Golden Apple Archipelago is a limited-time area for players to explore, a set of beautiful islands fit with puzzles, chests, and quests which offer great rewards. As the Golden Apple Archipelago was only made available recently, you might be wondering how to access the islands themselves.

When you open up Genshin Impact, you can head to the event page and go to the Summertime Odyssey tab. This will allow you to access the quest which eventually takes you to the Golden Apple Archipelago. The quest will bring in characters such as Fischl, Kazuha, and Xinyan.

To start the quest, you’ll have to head to Katheryne at the Adventurer’s Guild. She will give you a note from Fischl, which instructs you to meet her in front of the cathedral. There, you’ll meet Fischl, Oz, and Mona.

The group will explain that Fischl received a note from Klee, revealing the existence of the Golden Apple Archipelago. Fischl seeks out you to take her there, but you’ll have to do some sleuthing around to remember the way. Head to Angel’s Share bar to find Venti, who was able to take you to the islands last year.

When you arrive, you’ll notice that Kazuha and Xinyan are there as well. Venti humorously gets Kazuha a little drunk before you get instructions on heading to the island. Wait until the next morning to meet up with the entire group, and then head to the Mondstadt City Gate. Follow Paimon to the following location below:

You’ll enter the strange contraption or the “Dodofortress,” and after a few moments of darkness, you’ll be teleported into Version 2.8’s version of the Golden Apple Archipelago.

This island is completely different from last year’s islands, so any progress you made during the last summer event will not apply here. With a new map, this means new waypoints, new chests, new puzzles, and a new story.

When you get to this point, you’ll have unlocked the Golden Apple Archipelago. You can now teleport here at any time during the duration of this event. The event will last throughout the entirety of Version 2.8, until approximately late August.

Be sure to unlock the islands as soon as possible to participate in other great events located on the island. Additionally, you’ll be able to unlock Fischl’s free skin once you complete one of the events.