How to awaken fruits in Blox Fruits

To awaken your fruit in Blox Fruits, you must complete the Raid corresponding to your fruit type. For example, if you have a light fruit, you must complete the light Raid. Once you complete the Raid, you will be taken to a room where you can talk to the Mysterious Entity. The Mysterious Entity will offer to awaken your fruit for you in exchange for Fragments, a currency you can obtain from completing Raids. Below is where and how you can start a Raid in Blox Fruits.

Where to start a Raid in Blox Fruits

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find a Raid in the Second Sea, head to the tower on the Cold side of Hot and Cold Island. To access the Raid lobby, you will need to enter a color code by pressing dark grey buttons 1-3 times, depending on the color. The color code should be in this order red, blue, green, and blue. Once you do that, a door to the lobby will open beside the colorful wires. From here climb to the top and you will find the Mysterious Scientist.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find a Raid in the Third Sea, go to the castle in the middle. Enter the main building, and on the right after the entrance is a room where you will find the Mysterious Scientist.

How to start a Raid in Blox Fruits

To start a Raid in Blox Fruits, you need to purchase a Special Microchip from the Mysterious Scientist. These chips can be obtained either by exchanging a physical fruit or by spending 100,000 Beli. To purchase a chip, the player needs to be level 1100 or higher, although players below this level can still join a Raid but may find it difficult to survive.

Once you have obtained the chip, you can start the Raid by standing inside the dark blue tube in the Second Sea or on the yellow platform in the Third Sea and pressing the button with an empty hand while the chip is in your inventory. Players in the other tubes/platforms will be transported to the Raid, but no more than four players can participate in a Raid at a time.

How to start an Advanced Raid in Blox Fruits

In addition to regular Raids, there are also Advanced Raids that require the purchase of a special chip from the Mysterious Scientist. These chips can be obtained for 1,000 Fragments or by exchanging a physical fruit worth over 1,000,000 Beli. However, before purchasing an Advanced Raid chip, the player must meet certain requirements and complete quests for each fruit.

What devil fruits can awaken in Blox Fruits?

Here is the list of all devil fruits you can awaken in Blox Fruits.