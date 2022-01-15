How to become a model in BitLife

The route to becoming a model in BitLife is not an easy one. It’s a little troublesome, and you primarily have to start with a character with some excellent stats in looks and health. If you’re lacking in looks, chances are your character won’t be able to become a model, and they may have to look for a new type of work. Here’s what you need to know about becoming a model in BitLife.

You have the option to become a model as a male or a female. Your character will need to have the highest Looks and Health stats available, so you’ll want to try starting with a character with at least high Looks as this is the hardest to maintain and earn the game. Smarts, on the other hand, are relatively straightforward. You can increase your looks by working out and jogging as often as possible, and when you’re 18, you can modify your diet. When it comes to Smarts, you’ll want to read books, visit the library, or perform the Memory Test.

The primary concern is keeping your character’s stats up during your school years. Study hard, play sports, and participate in various activities to ensure your stats all stay as high as possible. Don’t fight with friends or family, and do your best to make friends keep your happiness levels high. You can either head for college or get a job when you leave school. You should check the jobs section regularly, and you will be looking for the foot model job, which is the first job on the model ladder.

When you’re in school, outside of attending it, you don’t need to do much to work hard in your education. Your primary concern should be to keep a healthy diet, go to the gym, work hard in your extracurricular athletic program of choice, and not get into any trouble with your classmates.

Once you’re out of high school, you can immediately jump into the job section underneath occupation and start looking for the foot model job. It’s the first job you create in your modeling career. If you work hard enough, you’ll earn a promotion to a hand model, followed by becoming a catalog model, lingerie model, and then a runway model.

The runway model is the top modeling job in this career path. It also features the highest income available for players in this career. Throughout your time in this job, you’ll have to maintain your character’s look stats, along with their health. Because you cannot influence your looks too much, you want to modify your character’s diet, make sure they go to the gym whenever possible, and not engage in any drug or alcohol abuse.