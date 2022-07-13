All Moltres weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

For a brief time, you can defeat Moltres in Pokémon Go and add it to your collection. You will need to find it in five-star raids and defeat it before it disappears again. Because of how limited it will appear in the game, we always recommend bringing a handful of friends with you to try and beat it. In this guide, we’re going to cover all Moltres’ weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go.

Moltres weaknesses

Moltres is a Fire and Flying-type Pokémon. It will be weak to Electric, Rock, and Water-type moves, but it is resistant to Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Ground, and Steel-type attacks. Of the choices you can pick from, you want to have a sturdy defensive Pokémon to withstand Moltres’ powerful Fire and Flying-type attacks. We recommend leaning on Moltres’ Rock and Water-type weaknesses to do the most damage to it.

Best Pokémon to counter Moltres

The best Pokémon to use against Moltres will be Rhyperior, Golem, and Terrakion.

Rhyperior is a Rock and Ground-type Pokémon, and it’s a fantastic choice to use against Moltres. Whenever a Pokémon has a Rock-type weakness, Rhyperior is one of the best Pokémon to use against them. It not only has phenomenal defensive capabilities, but it has excellent attacks. The best moves it can use against Moltres is the fast move Smack Down for its fast move and the charged moves Rock Wrecker and Earthquake.

The next choice is Golem, a lesser option some trainers might not think to pick, but it’s a solid choice. Golem is another Rock and Ground-type Pokémon and is probably one of the easier Rock-type Pokémon to capture, making it easy for various trainers to have one in their collection. The best moves you can use will be the fast move Rock Throw, and the charged moves Stone edge and Rock Blast.

The final choice you can use against Moltres is Terrakion, a legendary Rock and Fighting-type Pokémon. It’s far more challenging to capture because it’s only available during limited times, so not as many trainers likely have one in their collection. The best moves it can is the fast move Smack Down, and the charged moves Rock Slide and Sacred Sword.

You will need a full team of six Pokémon to defeat Moltres. These are some other options you may want to consider to round out the rest of your team.

Aerodactyl

Gigalith

Hippowdon

Kyogre

Lycanroc

Nihilego

OMastar

Rampardos

Regirock

Tyranitar

Tyrantrum

Zekrom

You will have a chance to catch Moltres after you defeat them in the five-star raid. There is a chance you can catch a shiny Moltres during the encounter.