The head of a crime father in BitLife means you’re the one in charge of your Mafia. You’ll be the one everyone looks to for all of the answers, making some of the best money. You have to be careful of rats to ensure they don’t turn your operations over to the police. To become to head of a crime family, you need to become a Godfather. In this guide, we cover how to become a Godfather in BitLife.

Before you can become the Godfather of a family, you’ll need to enter a Crime family. You’ll be able to do this under the Special Careers tab in the Occupation area. You’ll only be accepted into a Crime Family if you’ve done enough criminal deeds in your character’s life. We recommend doing this at a younger age, in your character’s early to middle teen years, committing robberies and shoplifting. After doing this for several years, attempt to enter any of the Crime Families listed in the Special Careers tab to see if they’ll accept you. You’re in the family when they do, and you begin committing many of the same criminal activities.

We don’t recommend becoming friends with your co-workers or any of the family members in the Crime Family before working with them for a decade. Doing this too early runs the risk of them pushing you away, believing you to be a rat. It’s better to wait for them to come to you and work with them throughout the years. You’ll want to work extra hard for the family, make them money and contribute the total amount to the family, and ensure you’re spreading fear for the family. The more you fail at crimes, the less standing you’ll have with the family.

Eventually, you can ask for a promotion with enough positive standing, increasing your notoriety within the family. As you progress through the promotions, you’ll be offered the position of Godfather, becoming the head of the family.