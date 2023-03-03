How to bond with Strand sources in Destiny 2

When you’re working your way through the Maelstrom quest in Destiny 2. You can find this quest while playing on Neptune after the Lightfall campaign has been completed once. You can get it by speaking with Quinn in the Hall of Heroes, and one of these tasks will have you bonding with Strand sources, which you can find during the Vex Incursion Zone. This zone does vary, as well as tracking down these Strand sources to connect with. Here’s what you need to know about how to bond and find Strand sources in Destiny 2.

How to find Strand sources to bond with in Destiny 2

The Strand sources you need to find will be similar to the ones you were using during the Lightfall campaign. These will have a central green glow and should be scattered around the map, giving you access to the Strand subclass. By this point, you should already have Strand unlocked on your character, but this amplifies your current abilities, giving you a large influx of power for your Super and your various other abilities when you use it.

Unfortunately, tracking down the Strand sources you can bond with is tricky. No location is set on the map for these locations to spawn; they don’t show up if you bring your Ghost up. Instead, you’ll need to scour the area in the Vex Incursion Zone and track them down. You can locate the Vex Incursion Zone based on the Incursion icon on the map and the various lines going through it. Presently, shown it on the map, the Vex Incursion Zone is in Liming Harbor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The quest for Maelstrom will be complete when you find at least two of these Strand bonds. However, these Strand bonds will continue to appear after this quest, and you can use them while playing on Neptune to refresh your Strand abilities.