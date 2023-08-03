Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Bring Scratch To Your Camp

While adventuring in Baldur’s Gate 3, you may encounter Scratch, a dog presiding over his dead master like any good loyal dog waiting for them to wake up. Unfortunately, his master, Gomwick, has fallen and will not be waking up.

If you prove yourself a worthy individual, you may be able to bring Scratch back to your camp to take care of them. But there are specific steps you need to take. Here’s what you need to know about bringing Scratch back to your camp in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to Find Scratch in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you first approach Scratch, you can reach out to him, sidestep him to advance toward the corpse, or shoo him away. Of the choices, you want to reach out and pet him to avoid scaring him away. I recommend making sure that any of your Baldur’s Gate 3 characters have the spell Speak With Animals active when speaking with Scratch, making the conversation much easier, rather than simply seeing him barking at you on the dialogue screen.

Next, make sure to with the option to use Animal Handling on Scratch, or take a look at this tag to learn his name. You can call him Scratch and ask if he’d like to join your camp. He says he wants to stay with his master, who he does not believe to be dead. You want to avoid scaring Scratch in any way, so attempting to force Scratch to go with you or yelling at the dead man should be avoided when making any dialogue options during this Baldur’s Gate 3 encounter.

In my playthrough, I did my best to respect Scratch’s boundaries and offer him a spot at my camp should he ever want to return here. I ensured the character speaking with Scratch offered their hand to him so he could find us later in our Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you return to your camp or go back to rest in your Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign, you’ll find Scratch wandering around your camp. You can choose to approach him, and there should be an offer to pet him. When you do pet Scratch, several of your party members will approve of this behavior and invite the dog back with you.