How to build a quarry in Dinkum

Dinkum tends to personify the idea that looks can be deceiving — there is a colossal depth to this title that betrays the initial four hours of the game. One aspect that is far deeper than it seems is mining, and players will need to spend a few days in-game before it becomes apparent.

The Quarry is one of many unique buildings that can be placed within the village. Before getting there, players will need to grind daily objectives in order to gain certification points, which appear as blue cash in-game.

Related: How to plant seeds in Dinkum

Deep Mining

The Quarry is an advanced building available once players sell data disks to Franklyn, which only appear available while deep mining with the Mine Pass. First and foremost, however, players will need to level up their mining certification with points: 3,500 points are necessary for Deep Mining to become unlocked.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Conquering Deep Mining will give players their primary means of obtaining iron ore until the Quarry becomes unlocked. While Deep Mining, players will come across multiple high-value items of both fossils and gems to be sold to John. Place these items on the elevator as they’re found: you can’t place them in your inventory for safe keeping.

Data Disks

Screenshot by Gamepur

Deep Mining will unlock another collectible: Data Disks. Selling these Disks to Franklyn will ultimately unlock the Quarry, the end-game source of mining. It’s expensive, but unlocking the Quarry will result in daily barrels of items along with ore deposits. Unlocking The Quarry from Franklyn costs the following resources:

70,000 Dinks

5 Old Gears

3 Old Springs

1 Old Contraption

1 Button Board

1 Old Toy

This results in passive mining material income, but should be noted that it won’t ultimately replace the usage of Deep Mining, especially when grinding out specific ores for advanced buildings. If you plan properly, however, it should greatly limit the amount of time spent with a pickaxe in-hand.