Dinkum is a farming and life simulator that’s a mixture Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley. Wanting to get away from the boring and cold town that’s known as South City, you take the chance at starting a new life in the Australian outback. Much like the games that it took influence from, you’re able to spend the day however you want. Let that be customizing the town to your liking, take on quests from the townsfolk, fishing, or hunting.

Another thing that you can spend your time doing in this game is farming. This is how you’ll be making a lot of Dinks, so you’ll want to invest some time and effort into it. However, there are a couple of steps you’ll need to take before you can become a farmer in Dinkum.

How to plant seeds in Dinkum

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start planting seeds, you’ll first need to get a shovel. You can purchase one from John when he arrives on the island for 900 Dinks once you have your Excavation License. You can get your Excavation License from Fletch for 500 Permit Points. The easiest way to get Permit Points is by completing your Daily Tasks and completing the different milestones, like catching 10 bugs or selling shells.

To plant a seed, you’ll need to use your shovel to make a hole. Then, you’ll drop the seed of your choosing into the hole by pressing Q. You can also drop a fruit or vegetable, like a Bush Lime, into the hole. Finally, equip your shovel once again to cover up the hole with dirt by clicking the left mouse button. If done correctly, a little plant will spawn where hole was. After a few days of watering your crop with your watering can, it’ll be ready to harvest.