How to build on multiple floors in Evil Genius 2

One of the biggest additions to Evil Genius 2 is the ability to construct an evil lair across multiple levels on your secret hideaway. However, it’s not as straightforward as you might think. In this guide, we’ll explain how you first unlock the power to build on multiple floors. Then how to use it.

Step 1: Research stairs

Screenshot by Gamepur

It might seem silly that you need to spend a huge amount of time and effort on researching something as obvious as stairs, but that’s the case in Evil Genius 2. You’ll find the stairs research in the second layer within the Lair tab in the research menu. It’s the one with the symbol of the staircase on it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can research stairs, you’ll require one scientist and one Impact Analyser on top of the hefty cost of the research itself. This isn’t a cheap piece of technology, so you might have to save up for it by completing some financial schemes and not spending money on frivolous solid gold conference tables.

Step 2: Build the stairs

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the stairs have been unlocked through that grueling research process, it’s time to start building. You can find stairs in the items tab of the corridors build menu. You’ll need to find an area where the indicator on the stairs becomes a tick instead of a cross. This shows that there’s a decent space on the floors above or below that you can connect to.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you place the stairs, you’ll need to decide whether they’re going up or down. You will then be allowed to begin building on the new floor, expanding your lair immediately.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.