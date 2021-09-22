How to build the Haz-Mat Gauntlet in No Man’s Sky

The Haz-Mat Gauntlet is an upgrade for your Exosuit in No Man’s Sky that’s vital if you want to start handling hazardous substances anywhere in the galaxy. The advanced reinforced metal in the gauntlet also allows you to handle farmable flora, essential for any budding farmers in the game. This guide covers how you build this upgrade so you can start pulling seeds and fruit from alien plants as fast as possible.

How to build the Haz-Mat Gauntlet

First, you need to get the plans for the Haz-Mat Gauntlet upgrade. You can pick these up from most vendors at trade outposts, space stations, the Anomaly, or get them as a reward for completing a Milestone in an Expedition.

Once you have the plans, you can install the upgrade in your Exosuit, but you’ll need two critical resources before it works. You need 50 Chromatic Metal and 20 Sodium Nitrate to install the Haz-Mat Gauntlet successfully. Chromatic Metal is acquired by refining most base metals that you can mine with the Terrain Manipulator, such as Gold or Copper. Put them through a Refiner, and you’ll get Chromatic Metal as an end product.

Sodium Nitrate is found on the surface of planets in the form of yellow crystals. You need to use your mining beam to harvest the resource, but if you can’t find it, you can also purchase it from a Galactic Trade Terminal. With all the elements installed, you can now easily farm any farmable flora you come across, opening up a world of new resources for you to collect.