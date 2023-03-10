How to cancel a Fortnite Crew subscription

If you are heavily invested in Fortnite enough, you have likely considered trying out the Fortnite Crew subscription. For a monthly price, you can get the current battle pass, some extra V-Bucks, and access to a new crew pack every month. While having this content given to you automatically each month can be great, managing your money can be harder than ever right now. With that in mind, here is how you can cancel your Fortnite Crew subscription on each platform.

Related: How to join a streamer’s game in Fortnite

Depending on the platform that you play Fortnite on, the process of cancelling your Crew subscription will be similar, but have you going through managing your subscriptions through their store interface. Whatever platform you started the subscription on is where you need to cancel it from, but all platforms can be cancelled from a web browser.

How to cancel your Fortnite Crew subscription on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch players can sign in to their account on the Nintendo website and go to the Shop Menu and select My Subscriptions. From there, you can select to turn off auto renewal for Fortnite Crew to not have money taken from your account in the next billing cycle.

How to cancel your Fortnite Crew subscription on PC through the Epic Games Store

PC players will need to go to their Account Settings on the Epic Games website and find the Subscription page. From here, follow the various prompts to cancel your Fortnite Crew subscription.

How to cancel your Fortnite Crew subscription on PlayStation

For PlayStation players, start by going to the PlayStation Store page and sign in to your account. When signed in, click on your profile icon in the top right corner and select Subscription Management. Select Turn off Auto-Renew under the Fortnite Crew entry.

How to cancel your Fortnite Crew subscription on Xbox

Xbox players can cancel their subscription by signing in to their Xbox account on the Microsoft website. At the very top of the page here should be your current subscriptions to services like Game Pass. Select Manage next to the Fortnite Crew entry and turn off recurring billing.