Where to find Shadow Bombs and Shield Bubbles in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is bringing back some of the game’s older items during its Shadow of Phantasm Wild Week. As the event is themed after stealth tactics, it has brought the Shadow Bomb and Shield Bubble gadgets with them to help players stay undamaged and unseen. However, it will take more than just your Gold to earn them. Here’s where to find Shadow Bombs and Shield Bubbles and what they can do for you in Fortnite.

How to get Shadow Bombs and Shield Bubbles in Fortnite

Image via Epic Games

Shadow Bombs and Shield Bubbles cannot be purchased from an NPC or vending machine, like most other loot can. Instead, players can find both of these only from chests, Supply Drops, or as ground loot. If you’re in desperate need, we recommend searching within the game’s named locations, as there tend be more chests and ground loot in these areas than at unmarked landmarks.

It may take a few matches to discover each item, but they are surely worth placing into your inventory. As advertised, the Uncommon Shadow Bomb can be used to turn your skin into a shadow for a short period of time, making it harder for enemies to spot you from a distance. It also allows its user to jump off of walls and sprint at faster speeds. Meanwhile, Shield Bubbles can be thrown down to protect anyone within them from outside gunfire. It will only remain on the field for 30 seconds, but it can be disabled early if opposing players destroy the projector lying in the center of the bubble.

The gadgets can even be used to complete Shadow of Phantasm Wild Week quests. The Wild Week comes as part of a new update that offers a total of four XP-boosting challenges, including a few tied to the returning Suppressed AR and Suppressed SMG weapons. The questline does take the place of the Dragon Ball challenges, though the Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud Mythics are said to remain in the battle royale until the end of the season.