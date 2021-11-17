Throughout your Forza Horizon 5 campaign, you can change your type of car, and your license plate. No, license plates are not random, as these can be modified at the beginning of the game when you reach the Horizon Festival Mexico site for the first time. But what if you want to change the plate after the fact? Don’t sweat that. In fact, the license plate in FH5 can be changed at any time. You just need to know where to look, so let’s go over how to change the license plate in Forza Horizon 5.

To change your license plate after the intro portion of the game, you will want to head to either one of the six Horizon Festival outposts, or a home that you currently live in. Then, head into one of these havens in order to enter the Horizon Festival menu.

From here, you will want to go to the Garage section. At the Garage section, you will want to scroll down until you see the ‘License Plate’ tab. Select it, and you will then be transported to the Edit License Plate menu.

Here, you’ll be able to create a seven character license plate. This license plate can include letters, numbers, and/or Horizon emblems. Use the left stick to move across each character to go through the different options.