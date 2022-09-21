How to change the Xbox button color on an Elite Series 2 Controller

People love to customize their gaming equipment. While the Xbox Elite Series 2 has been out for a long time now, you might not have known that it features an LED light on it. While it was always there, there was not a way to officially change the color on it until now. Here is how to change the color of the Xbox button on your Elite Series 2 Controller.

Related: How to set up Discord on Xbox X/S and Xbox One

How to change the LED color on your Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller

Changing the LED color on your Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller can be done either on an Xbox console or through Windows on a PC. Make sure your console has received the September 2022 update, or this will not work. Connect your controller to the system, turn it on, and go to the Xbox Accessories app. Make sure that it has been updated to the latest version as well.

When you are in the Xbox Accessories app, your Elite Series 2 Controller should appear on the screen. Select Configure, and you will be brought to the Profiles page, where you can adjust your controller’s button inputs and configurations. Move along the top of the screen to the edit pencil button and select it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now you will be put on the Mapping page. Press RB to tab all the way to the right to the Color section. Here is where you can change the color of your Elite Series 2’s Xbox button. You can select from the various presets or go to the Custom section to find a particular hue, saturation, and lightness for the color you want. You can also adjust the brightness and input an RGB hex code to get the exact color you want. Whatever changes you make will instantly apply to your controller and stay that way until you change it again.