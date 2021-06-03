How to chicken glide at Colossal Crops in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

One of the final challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is to chicken glide at Colossal Crops. Colossal Crops can be found just the east of the Spire, and has recently undergone some changes with the addition of some crop circles.

The first thing you will need to do is find a chicken. We would suggest checking the area on both side of the small pond to the west of Colossal Crops. There are always chickens wandering around near here, or in the standing stones in the woods nearby.

Image by Gamepur

Sneak up on one and grab it by interacting with it. If it sees you coming, you will need to chase it down. When you have it, your character will raise it above their head, and if jump you will get a mild low gravity effect as the chicken flaps its little wings.

Just keep running and jumping until the challenge completes, which should not take very long. Make sure you are actually inside the borders of Colossal Crops as well, so head for the central farm area and do it there, just to be sure.

