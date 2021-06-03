How to hunt three predators in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

One of the challenges for the last week of Chapter 2 Season 6 in Fortnite is to hunt three predators. People might find the wording of this one a little confusing, so we thought we would clear things up. For this challenge, you need to hunt some of the animals that can be found map this season.

As the quest specifically asks for three predators, that lets us know we need to hunt either wolves or Raptors. The good thing about this is that wolf and raptor spawns appear to be pretty interchangeable on the map. As such, there is a good chance of running into at least one of these creatures, if you know where to go.

You can find the likely spawn locations for predators marked on the map below. Just check these locations and you will have a high chance of finding either wolves or raptors to hunt.

Image via Gamepur

Finally, they are both pack animals that run round in groups of two or more, so while this makes them a little more dangerous, it also means the challenge should be very easy to complete.

You can find the rest of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 12 challenges below: