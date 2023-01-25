How to climb higher in Forspoken

The world of Athia in Forspoken has a lot of old and tall structures in the game. Traversing them is necessary for Frey to continue her journey across this medieval world. These can be traversed by climbing higher, which requires a specific magical parkour spell. In this guide, we take a look at how you can climb higher in Forspoken and where to get the spell to do that.

How can you climb higher in Forspoken?

To climb higher in Forspoken you need to acquire the ‘Leap’. This ability lets you kick off from a wall and helps in climbing higher. As such, with this ability, Frey can traverse over tall structures present all around Athia. This is a crucial spell in order seamlessly parkour across the game’s world.

To perform Leap, you’ll have to be in front of a wall and press the Left Stick and circle button to do a high climb. Pressing the circle button again will give a short boost to Frey’s climbing and you can traverse over the structure then.

Combining abilities like Flow and Leap will give you make your traversal much more easier and enjoyable. Though there are more magical abilities you’ll find as your progress through the story that will help you in climbing and overall parkour, the Leap ability is crucial, especially in the early parts of the game.

Where to find Leap in Forspoken

The Leap spell can be found in Chapter 3 when Frey is set off in the open world after leaving the city of Cipal. It is found in the Mulberry Fount, a fountain-like location in The Barren Plains.

You’ll notice that a tree is over a small water body. When you spot it, you’ll know you’re at the right place.

Interacting with it will play a cutscene where you’ll be given the Leap ability. With that, you can now climb higher in Forspoken.