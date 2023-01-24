There is no denying that the magic parkour system in Forspoken is pretty spectacular. The way that you can fly across the map at breakneck speeds is truly astounding. Of course, like most games, you are limited as to how much you can run by the amount of Stamina you possess. Early in the game, you are bound to only 300 Stamina which isn’t going to get you very far with how massive the world of Athia is. Increasing your Stamina is a must and this guide will show you how to increase Frey’s Stamina in Forspoken.

How to upgrade Frey’s Stamina in Forspoken

You start the game with a pretty small amount of Stamina at your disposal. This gets used each time you activate the magic parkour system also known as the Flow spell or try to climb cliffs. Stamina is also consumed if you fall from a great enough height since Cuff uses it to protect Frey from taking a massive amount of damage. Luckily, you don’t need to worry about using Stamina while you run without magic as it doesn’t consume any.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Increasing Frey’s Stamina happens pretty gradually throughout the game. As you progress through the chapters, you will come across areas that stop you from progressing and challenge you by making you fight a larger number of enemies or enemies that are tougher than what you have been experiencing. When this happens, you will Frey will get a Stamina increase afterward.

Each time Frey’s Stamina increases, it will go up by 100 points. By the end of the game, you will have a total of 800 Stamina to use. This combined with magic parkour abilities that consume less and replenish your Stamina will allow you to keep the Flow spell active almost indefinitely as you zip across the lands of Athia at high speeds.