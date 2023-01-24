The best early game equipment in Forspoken

Forspoken can be a challenging open-world action RPG filled with hostile wildlife, enemy soldiers, and deadly mutants looking to take a bite of you. The world of Athia is immense, so finding the right set of equipment and gear to give you an advantage can be tricky. This guide will explain which early game equipment in Forspoken will provide you with the best chance of surviving its challenges.

Related: How to increase Frey’s max health in Forspoken

The best early game build in Forspoken

Forspoken features a variety of magic spells to use and equipment to find and upgrade. This equipment is divided into three categories. Cloaks, Nails, and Necklaces. These items can be equipped to provide passive perks and enhanced Frey’s core stats. This is the best early-game equipment you can use in Forspoken.

Screenshot by Gamepur\

Related: All map icons in Forspoken and what they mean

The best early game equipment to use is as follows.

The Pelerine Cloak: Critical hits can restore health to Frey.

Critical hits can restore health to Frey. The Orison Necklace: Auto-heal effects triggered when an enemy is defeated.

Auto-heal effects triggered when an enemy is defeated. Slay Nails: Support magic deals more damage when Surge magic is fully charged.

Support magic deals more damage when Surge magic is fully charged. Clutch Nails: Healing item effects are boosted when health is low.

You will obtain these items by following the main story, and you can explore the open world to gather the materials they require for upgrades. We suggest adding All Spell Damage increases to these gear pieces and upgrading Frey’s Defense. This will allow you to consistently heal yourself in combat and empower your abilities and spells.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This loadout can easily carry you into chapter seven. The first region contains several Mutants or world bosses, and taking them out with this gear will earn you many powerful upgrades for late-game challenges. Before you take on Tanta Prav in chapter eight, we suggest looking at the map for other cloaks and necklaces to augment your playstyle and builds.