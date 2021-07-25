How to climb up and ring the bell found high atop the Glorious Sea Dog Tavern in Sea of Thieves – Jumping Challenge Route guide

Sea of Thieves is very much a game about plundering and pirating, but some portions of the game will challenge your platforming skills. One such area on the map provides players with a jump puzzle challenge route, and some special events like The Plunder Games in Season Three will have this obstacle course as an event challenge. Otherwise, players will want to complete to get the fastest times. This Jumping Challenge Route is located at the Glorious Sea Dog Tavern, but where do you find that?

Glorious Sea Dog Tavern location

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Glorious Sea Dog Tavern is located in the center of the map, northeast of The Reaper’s Hideout and southwest of Shipwreck Bay; in other terms, it is in map square K11. Keep in mind that this island is unmarked on the map, but trust us — it’s there. This is where the lobby for Arenas mode is, although you cannot go inside in Adventure mode. Instead, you are free to explore the surrounding area on the island. Park your ship at a dock on the south side of the island, and from there you can check out many of the shops and follow the path to the tavern.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the dock, keep going up the wooden stairs and go around the tavern. Once you reach a split path, you can go left to continue towards the jump challenge start. Otherwise, you can go to the right, climb a ladder at the end on the right to take you to the top of the Glorious Sea Dog Tavern, and ring the bell to skip the challenge altogether.

How to complete the Jumping Challenge Route

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want a true challenge, go to the path on the left and follow it past the rest of the shops. You will reach a starting line with a bell and a gap; ring the bell to signify the beginning of your run and jump over the gap. Next, take a left and walk across a narrow plank. Sprint and jump and make it across the next gap; you may have to land on the rock in front of it. After that is another jump, but you will have to grab onto a ladder on the right.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Turn left and walk across two planks, then up onto a log. Ahead will be another bell to ring. From there, jump down twice, and you will encounter a tricky platforming sequence with four thin platforms. From the last platform, sprint jump onto the platform ahead. The next jump looks far ahead, and you will have to catch the next ladder below it. After that, jump onto the thin platform ahead to the next large one.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sprint jump or sword dash onto the large square pallet ahead; aim for the right corner closest to you. Then, sprint jump onto the mast and then run up it. On the next path, go on the left or right narrow log and walk carefully across. There will be two more tiny platforms to jump across. Afterward is a mast to run across, and you’ll reach the bell at the top of the Glorious Sea Dog Tavern to ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jumping Challenge Route “hard mode”

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is a harder version of this jump challenge, and it’s straight up the same route, albeit backward. For the most part, you’ll employ similar strategies as above. Climb up the ladder to the roof of the Glorious Sea Dog Tavern and start and the ending bell.