All Bounty Board locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

With the new season underway, all manner of changes have hit the map. Gold Bars are still important for Chapter 2 Season 7, but there are now only 17 NPCs on the map, and not all of them will give out Bounties.

As Bounties are one of the best ways to earn Gold Bars, an important resource for getting Exotic weapons, and finishing up some challenges, players will want to get familiar with where they can find Bounty Boards.

Bounty Boards can be found in the following areas:

Slurpy Swamp

Hydro 16

Misty Meadows

Camp Cod

Catty Corner

Dirty Docks

The Orchard

FN Radio Station

Boney Burbs

Weeping Woods

Believer Beach

Fancy View

Lockie’s Lighthouse

When close to a Bounty Board, players will be able to see a small circular icon on the screen to let them know exactly where it is. They can then interact with the board and choose any of the offered bounties. If you find a bounty board you can look at it to get the challenge of finding, and eliminating, another player in the game.

The player’s location will be marked by a large yellow circle on the map and you will need to track them down. If you manage to do it, you will get 70 Gold Bars, but if someone else manages to get there before you then you will only get 35. You can find all the bounty board locations marked on the map below.

The target player will know that someone is after them, and you will have a limited amount of time to find them and eliminate them. On top of this, the target player will be able to see three threat-tiers on the screen. The closer you are to them, the higher the threat tier. While they won’t know exactly where you are coming from, they will be on guard, and smart players might just set up a clever trap or ambush for you.