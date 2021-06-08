How to collect different weapon types in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the first challenge you will need to complete in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 week 1 is to collect different weapon types. It is oddly worded, but this challenge is actually very simple.

To complete it, all you need to is collect different weapons while playing the game. Most of these challenges track differences in weapon rarity, but this one is different. You will only be able to count each class of weapon once. So, you can only count a Shotgun once, and SMG one etc. It doesn’t matter if you pick up a different variety of SMG, once you have picked up a weapon with that family, then it will not count any further weapons within that same type.

So, as an example, to finish the challenge, players could pick up the following weapons:

Any Shotgun

Any Pistol

Any Rifle

Any Rocket Launcher

Any SMG

And the challenge would then complete, if they pick up five different types of SMGs, the challenge will still only be on step one, as each weapon was the same type. To finish this challenge, all players need to do is run around collect floor loot and looting chests and they will eventually grab enough different types of weapon to wrap it up.