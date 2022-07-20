How to complete A Glowing Solstice in Destiny 2 – Solstice of Heroes 2022

The fourth quest in Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes 2022 event is A Glowing Solstice. You receive this from Eva after completing the three before it, where you will earn Silver Leaves, Silver Ash, and Kindling to boost your seasonal armor. This guide details how to complete A Glowing Solstice quest in Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes 2022 event.

All A Glowing Solstice steps

After completing the quests, Celebrating Solstice, A Guardian in Shining Armor, and Rekindle the Spark, you will unlock A Glowing Solstice. These quests become available by speaking with Eva in the Tower’s Courtyard and completing earning Silver Leaves.

Step 1

The first step is to give any piece of Candescent armor small Kindling. To give these pieces small Kindling, it needs to be the first time you apply this item to the armor. You can receive Kindling by completing any of the Challenges in the Event Card, which you can find in your Quests tab under the Director. Once you unlock the Kindling, go to your inventory and select a Candescent armor piece to apply the upgrade. It will be on the far right side of the menu.

Step 2

You will need to earn more Kindling similar to the previous step and apply a large Kindling to any armor piece with small Kindling already added. You will need two pieces of Kindling to make it large, which means completing two Challenges in your Event Card. After you have those Kindling, go into your inventory and apply it to any of your armor pieces with a Kindling upgrade already in it.

