How to complete Rekindle the Spark in Destiny 2 – Solstice of Heroes 2022

The third quest in Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes 2022 event is called Rekindle the Spark. For those working your way through the event and upgrading your Candescent armor, this will be on your list of things to do before it ends in early August. This guide will detail how to complete Rekindle the Spark in Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes 2022 event.

All Rekindle the Spark quest steps

You will receive this step after completing Celebrating Solstice and A Guardian in Shining Armor quests, which you receive from Eva at the start of the Solstice of Heroes.

Step 1

The first thing you need to do is earn 12 Silver Leaves. You can do this by completing multiple activities in Destiny 2 while wearing your Candescent armor, such as Vanguard Strikes, Crucible or Gambit matches, Patrols, or Public Events. We recommend working through Vanguard Strikes as these likely have the best way to reward you with Silver Leaves.

Step 2

Once you have your 12 Silver Leaves, the next step requires you to earn 60 Silver Ash. You can only make Silver Ash from the Bonfire Bash if you have Silver Leaves in your inventory. You will likely need to farm Silver Leaves before continuing this step in the quest.

We are updating this guide.