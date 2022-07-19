How to complete A Guardian in Shining Armor in Destiny 2 – Solstice of Heroes 2022

The second quest of Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes 2022 event is called A Guardian in Shining Armor. After trying out some of the new features in this year’s Bonfire Bash, you will receive this from Eva, earning the many unique currencies for your Candescent armor. This guide will cover how to complete A Guardian in Shining Armor in Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes 2022.

All A Guardian in Shining Armor steps

You will receive this quest and unlock it after completing the Celebrating Solstice quest. Both of these come from Eva, whom you can find in the Tower Courtyard, hosting the Solstice of Heroes 2022 event.

Step 1

The first step is to receive eight Silver Leaves. You receive four from Eva after you turn in the Celebrating Solstice quest. Now, you need to complete activities while wearing your Candescent armor, which you should already be wearing. These activities include Vanguard Strikes, Crucible or Gambit matches, or any campaign missions you want to work through. We recommend Strikes as this can be the quickest to complete in Destiny 2.

Step 2

The next step is to turn the Silver Leaves you earn into Silver Ash. You can do this by participating in the Bonfire Bash activity, available in your Director while viewing the Tower. You need to receive 40 Silver Ash, which means you need to earn the same amount of Silver Leaves.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We are updating this guide.