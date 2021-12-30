How to complete A Kind of Treasure Hunt in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

A Kind of Treasure Hunt is the true final quest in the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey crossover story with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. To unlock it, you need to complete the Power Corrupts All quest, after which you’re free to roam Korfu. You can complete the next quest and leave Korfu as well, but you’ll need to return to the island if you want to complete this quest. This guide explains how to complete A Kind of Treasure Hunt so that you can claim the final rewards from this expansion.

Step 1: Resolve the Ostraka

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this quest, you first need to solve the five Ostraka that have been placed around Korfu. You’ll complete one of these naturally through the main story, but the other four are for you to find and resolve through exploration. The Ostraka are as follows.

Step 2: Find the chest

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final part of this quest is to locate a chest with your rewards. Each Ostraka gives you a new Engraving, but there’s one more reward to claim back where Kassandra’s journey began on Korfu. Head back to the villa and then go down to the beach. You can spot the chest using your eagle. Open the chest for a plethora of rewards, including a cosmetic that makes your ship look like a Viking longboat.