How to resolve the Father of History, Friend to You Ostraka in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

The Father of History, Friend to You Ostraka is one of the mysteries on Korfu that you can find in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey as part of the crossover story with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. It’s one of the clues left by Kassandra’s friends in a final treasure hunt for her to embark on. This guide explains how to resolve the Ostraka and claim its reward.

Poseidon holds the tablet

The tablet for this Ostraka is located at the Temple of Poseidon in the Heart of Korkyra region. You’ll need to clear the site of enemies before you can claim it. The tablet itself is in a small section to the south of the temple where guards clearly enjoy relaxing.

The Okstraka clue is as follows. “Seeking the Oracle of Delphi, looking for your family! Instead of your answer, you met a wise storyteller. Go forth to the north, find me in Apollo’s grasp, but beware all those snakes in the grass!”

Go north to Apollo

The solution to this Ostraka is at the statue of Apollo to the north of the Temple of Poseidon. Head north through the shipyard, but avoid the guards unless you want a fight. The statue of Apollo stands on an outcrop on its own. Be careful as you approach because the grass, as the Ostraka alluded to, is filled with venomous snakes. You need to interact with the statue to resolve the Ostraka. See below for a map reference for the statue of Apollo.