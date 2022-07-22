How to complete a lap around the boat race circuit after the starting countdown in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite’s No Sweat Summer Event offers plenty of new activities around the island and dedicated challenges for them. One challenge will require that players complete at least one lap around a boat race circuit, but there are more steps to this than you would expect. Thankfully, it does offer tons of XP and possibly even a Back Bling for players willing to knock out the No Sweat challenge. Here’s how to complete the boat race circuit and nab its rewards in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Where to find and complete the boat race circuit in Fortnite

To begin the race, you must head to the docks that are northeast of Sanctuary and just west of the Launchpad island landmark (as marked below). It’s here you will find two speedboats and the first of many rings along the course. Keep in mind, you will not want to cross through the ring until the countdown screen hanging below it has ended. Once the nearby lights are green, racers should then continue forward through each ring that glows in front of them. However, if you notice that any ring that follows is not glowing, the lap will need to be started over.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After going through the entire track, the quest should then net you an additional 15,000 XP. You may also receive the Nana Frost Ice-Blasted Crunchem Back Bling if this is your third completed No Sweat quest. If not, the boat race is just one part of the No Sweat Sponsorship questline with another tasking you to pick up and place down a No Sweat sign. The No Sweat Summer Event will also be introducing new quests on a daily basis, each rewarding XP or a free cosmetic.