There are plenty of quests for you to complete as you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley. Each resident has their own quest line for you to help them with. Olaf wants nothing more than to tell stories to the other residents of the valley and keep them entertained. Help him out by giving him a story to tell and snacks for people to enjoy. This guide will show you how to complete A Story to Tell in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

A Story to Tell walkthrough in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A Story to Tell is Olaf’s second quest that appears after you complete A Place for Joy. With that quest complete, raise Olaf’s Friendship Level to level four. Speak with Olaf and he will ask you to tell him the story of everything you have done in Dreamlight Valley. While the story might be filled with a lot of Pumpkins that you’ve farmed, Olaf is excited to hear it, but first, you need to get snacks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Talk to Remy and he will tell you that he has the perfect snack for Olaf – Sweet Frost Popcorn. To make this meal, you will need the following ingredients:

Corn

Sugarcane

Butter

Pure Ice

You can get Corn from Goofy’s Shop on Dazzle Beach. Make sure you purchase two ears of corn for the recipe. Sugarcane can also be found on Dazzle Beach. Butter can be bought from the Chez Remy Pantry. Finally, the Pure Ice can be obtained by talking to Elsa. Once you have all the ingredients, combine them at a cooking station to make the Sweet Frost Popcorn.

With the popcorn made, return to Olaf. Have a conversation with him about your exploits in Dreamlight Valley. When the conversation is over, you will need to talk to both Kristoff and Donald. Make your way to each of them and have a conversation. After the conversations, return to Olaf and you will be tasked with taking a few pictures. Take pictures of the following areas:

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Elephant Graveyard in the Sunlit Plateau

The Ruins in the Forgotten Lands

The Pillar of Courage in the Forest of Valor

Take the photos to Olaf and the quest will be complete. You will now need to raise his Friendship level to level seven to activate the next quest.