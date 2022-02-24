How to complete all Hunting Grounds Trials in Plainsong in Horizon Forbidden West

Hunting Grounds allow Aloy to take part in Trials that test her abilities in combat against machines. There are a few around the Forbidden West, each one focusing on a different skill. The one in Plainsong has three stealth-focused Trials to complete for medals, and this guide explains how to complete each one for the maximum reward.

Silent Looting Trial

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first Trial requires you to loot containers without any machines detecting you. You only need to loot three containers out of the possible four in the Hunting Grounds. Use the zip line on the right to get into the arena and drop into the tall grass. The first container is to your right up the path and then down to a lower one. There’s a machine patrolling the area, but you can avoid its gaze by using the Pullcaster to reach high points and glide down to tall grass for cover. The second container to loot is also on the arena’s edge, further up the path. There aren’t any machines to bother you along the way. You can loot any of the other two containers to complete the Trial, but the one on the rock is the easiest because the only machine nearby is on a lower level.

Silent Strike Trial

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Silent Strike Trial asks you to kill three machines without alerting any of them. This can be much more difficult than it sounds due to the way these machines patrol and search the arena. Use the zip line on the right again to drop into the arena. The machine that’s patrolling the path here is an easy first target. The next machine to kill is on the lower path to your right. You can either use the Pullcaster to reach a high point and go in for a silent strike from the air or move through the grass to get the drop on it. The final machine to kill is in the center of the arena. Use the grass to hide and sneak up on it from behind. You should have plenty of time to do this.

Silent Gliding Trial

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Silent Gliding Trial is easier than the Silent Strike one. You must kill two machines with silent strikes after gliding over them. The machine near the zip lines is a good first target, but you’ll need to jump and glide over it instead of using the zip lines to get the kill. The second machine is on the path to your right. Use the Pullcaster to get to the lowest pillar, then glide from there over the machine to kill it. You should complete this Trial in under 20 seconds.