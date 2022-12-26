Dreamlight Duties aren’t a new thing in Disney Dreamlight Valley. After all, these tasks need to be completed if you want to collect Dreamlight and unlock the various biomes that make up the valley. Just in time for the holiday season, there were new Dreamlight Duties that were added to the game that are all themed after the winter holidays. Completing these tasks will get you special holiday-themed prizes. This guide will show you how to complete all of the Holiday Dreamlight Duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete the Ho! Ho! Ho! Dreamlight Duty

Each of the Holiday Dreamlight Duties is a bit cryptic. They each have a name that describes the general theme of the task you need to accomplish but doesn’t tell you exactly how to complete it. For the Ho! Ho! Ho! duty, you need to wait until you start seeing wrapping paper appear on the ground around the Plaza. When this happens, collect the wrapping paper and bring it to a crafting station. You can use this item to make gifts. Give 10 gifts away, each to a different resident, and you will be rewarded with a Pile of Gifts that you can place in your home or around the valley.

How to complete the Do You Wanna Build a Snowman? Dreamlight Duty

Just like how Anna asks Elsa if she wants to build a snowman in Frozen, the game is asking you to complete this task. All you need to do is place a snowman down somewhere in the valley to get the reward for this Dreamlight Duty. There are four different snowpeople that you can build:

Classic Snowman

Haughty Snowman

Snow Kid

Snow Lady

Placing any of these snowpeople down in the valley will complete the Dreamlight Duty and reward you with a set of Festive Candy Ears with a Bow.

How to complete the Even Fish Are Festive! Dreamlight Duty

This Dreamlight Duty wasn’t able to be completed at first. As of the third week of December, you can now catch five different Festive Fish around the valley. The following fish are available:

Festive Anglerfish – Forgotten Lands

Festive Bass – Peaceful Meadow

Festive Fugu – Dazzle Beach

Festive Salmon – Sunlit Plateau

Festive Squid – Glade of Trust

To find these fish, go to the areas listed above and search for a fishing node that is red and green. Once found, catch the fish in the node. Once you have caught all five, you will be rewarded with a Santa Hat.

How to complete the Cookie Taste Test Dreamlight Duty

Cooking is a large part of Disney Dreamlight Valley. Before the Missions in Uncharted Space update, there were only a few cookie recipes. Now there are a lot more for you to unlock. To complete the Cookie Taste Test, you need to bake three different types of cookies and eat them. The following cookies count towards the completion of this task:

Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies

Wonderland Cookies

My Hero Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Once you have eaten three of these cookie types, you will be rewarded with a set of Festive Candy Ears.

How to complete the A Home for the Holidays Dreamlight Duty

The final Dreamlight Duty on the list is called A Home for the Holidays. Thanks to the Missions in Uncharted Space update, there are now multiple festive items that you can build at a crafting station. You can also collect festive decorations from the Festive Star Path. To complete this Dreamlight Duty, you need to decorate your home with at least five different holiday-themed items. Doing this will reward you with a Winter Carpet.