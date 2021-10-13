How to complete Aloy’s Exploration Journal web event in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 2.2 update has arrived with a bunch of new events that players can complete in order to earn various rewards, including Primogems, Mora, Hero’s Wit, and more. One of these is the Aloy’s Exploration Journal web event, in which players can explore various routes as she sets foot on Teyvat.

The web event will last till October 21, and players with Adventure Rank 20 or more can participate in it. You will have to navigate to the official Aloy’s Exploration Journal web event website and log in with your miHoYo account to start the event.

Genshin Impact: Aloy’s Exploration Journal web event guide

After you log in with your account, you will see three tabs of different routes along with a button to share the event. By sharing it for the first time, you will get 20,000 Mora for free in your account.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After that, you can begin exploring the routes of the wild in Mondstadt, Dragonspine, and Liyue. Route 1 has been made available to everyone, while Route 2 and Route 3 will open on the second and third day, respectively.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While exploring Route 1, you will need to click on the circles to make discoveries. Doing this, you will further unlock the route and will ultimately lead you to Ruin Gaurd.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Answer the question correctly by selecting the “Option A: Exposed cores in its head and back” to complete the Route 1 exploration. You can collect your reward by clicking on the Claim button below the exploration progress indicator.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We will update the guide once more Routes get unlocked, and for completing the event, players will get a total of 40 Primogems and three Shivada Jade Fragments.