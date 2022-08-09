How to complete Bug Out! Catch Challenge in Pokémon Go

The Bug Out! 2022 event has arrived in Pokémon Go. In it, Grubbin, Charjabug, and Vikavolt will make their debut in the wild, alongside Mega Scizor and Genesect (Chill Drive). For those eager to battle against Mega Scizor and Genesect, we recommend checking out your local gyms and preparing with your friends to challenge these powerful adversaries. Alongside the event will be the Bug Out! Catch Challenge is available to all players. This guide covers how to complete the Bug Out! Catch Challenge and all tasks in it for Pokémon Go.

All tasks and rewards in the Bug Out! Catch Challenge

There will be three major tasks for this challenge that you need to complete. The two larger tasks contain the bulk of the work, whereas the third one is full of rewards. Many of the challenges focus on catching Pokémon, collecting Bug-types, and looking for different species of these Pokémon during the Bug Out! 2022 event.

Task 1

Catch 25 Bug-type Pokémon – 25 Poké Balls

Walk 2km – Beedrill encounter

Make 15 Nice Throws – 20 Great Balls

Make 10 Great Throws – 10 Ultra Balls

Make five Curveballs throws – 10 Pinap Berries

Use 10 berries to help catch Pokémon – Combee encounter

Rewards: 2,500 XP, a lure module, and a Shedinja encounter

Task 2

Catch 25 Bug-type Pokémon – 25 Poké Balls

Hatch an egg – Three Golden Razz Berries

Evolve two Bug-type Pokémon – Grubbin encounter

Make 10 Great Throws – 20 Great Balls

Catch 10 Different species of Bug-type Pokémon – 50 Mega Beedrill Candy

Take snapshots of five different wild Pokémon – Venpiede encounter

Rewards: 2,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and a Pinsir encounter

Task 3

Claim Rewards – 1,000 XP

Claim Rewards – 1,000 XP

Claim Rewards – 1,000 XP

Claim Rewards – Caterpie encounter

Claim Rewards – Wurmple encounter

Claim Rewards – Weedle encounter

Rewards: 50 Mega Scizor Candy and a Scyther encounter