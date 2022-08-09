How to complete Bug Out! Catch Challenge in Pokémon Go
How many Bug-type Pokémon can you catch?
The Bug Out! 2022 event has arrived in Pokémon Go. In it, Grubbin, Charjabug, and Vikavolt will make their debut in the wild, alongside Mega Scizor and Genesect (Chill Drive). For those eager to battle against Mega Scizor and Genesect, we recommend checking out your local gyms and preparing with your friends to challenge these powerful adversaries. Alongside the event will be the Bug Out! Catch Challenge is available to all players. This guide covers how to complete the Bug Out! Catch Challenge and all tasks in it for Pokémon Go.
All tasks and rewards in the Bug Out! Catch Challenge
There will be three major tasks for this challenge that you need to complete. The two larger tasks contain the bulk of the work, whereas the third one is full of rewards. Many of the challenges focus on catching Pokémon, collecting Bug-types, and looking for different species of these Pokémon during the Bug Out! 2022 event.
Task 1
- Catch 25 Bug-type Pokémon – 25 Poké Balls
- Walk 2km – Beedrill encounter
- Make 15 Nice Throws – 20 Great Balls
- Make 10 Great Throws – 10 Ultra Balls
- Make five Curveballs throws – 10 Pinap Berries
- Use 10 berries to help catch Pokémon – Combee encounter
Rewards: 2,500 XP, a lure module, and a Shedinja encounter
Task 2
- Catch 25 Bug-type Pokémon – 25 Poké Balls
- Hatch an egg – Three Golden Razz Berries
- Evolve two Bug-type Pokémon – Grubbin encounter
- Make 10 Great Throws – 20 Great Balls
- Catch 10 Different species of Bug-type Pokémon – 50 Mega Beedrill Candy
- Take snapshots of five different wild Pokémon – Venpiede encounter
Rewards: 2,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and a Pinsir encounter
Task 3
- Claim Rewards – 1,000 XP
- Claim Rewards – 1,000 XP
- Claim Rewards – 1,000 XP
- Claim Rewards – Caterpie encounter
- Claim Rewards – Wurmple encounter
- Claim Rewards – Weedle encounter
Rewards: 50 Mega Scizor Candy and a Scyther encounter