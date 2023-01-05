How to complete Casualties of War: The Hourglass in God of War Ragnarok

In God of War Ragnarok, Casualties of War: The Hourglass is a side quest Favor that takes place in The Sinkholes, which is a sub-region of The Crater hidden region in Vanaheim. To reach The Crater, you need to complete the Scent of Survival side quest Favor after completing the Creatures of Prophecy goal on The Path main story quest line. And to reach The Sinkholes, you need to travel east from The Plains (the first region of The Crater you’ll visit), and slide down a zipline.

How to start Casualties of War: The Hourglass

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the bottom of the zipline, head south past the poisonous plant, then swing across the chasm to the southeast. Climb up past the Sinkholes Entrance Mystic Gateway, and use your Draupnir Spear to blast open the end of the tunnel. Use your Draupnir Sear on the pillars to get rid of the dragon, then open the gate on the southwest side. Use a Sigil Arrow and your Blades of Chaos to clear the thorns, then use your Leviathan Axe to freeze the poison pillar so that you can squeeze through the gap. Around the next corner you’ll find the ghost of Skarde. Speak to him to start the Casualties of War: The Hourglass quest.

Where to find the Hourglass

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can’t actually find the Hourglass until some time later, as it’s only accessible after you’ve flooded The Crater. So, go to The Jungle and complete the Return of the River side quest Favor. Then, find a Mystic Gateway (there’s one on the south bank of the river, east of the dam) and transport yourself to the Sinkholes Entrance Mystic Gateway. Swing across the river and get in the boat, then paddle southwest until you reach the area where you encountered the dragon on the pillars. Dock your boat on the southeast bank, then turn left and follow the path to the northeast. Open the gate, but don’t go through on foot. Instead, go back to your boat and paddle northeast through the now open gateway. When you emerge from the tunnel, land at the first beach on the left.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Open the gate and enter the tunnel. Use your Draupnir Spear to blast through the rocks on the right-hand side, then go through the gap. Follow the tunnel around to the left, then climb up the ledge on the right-hand side (when the dragon is not exhaling). Take cover on the left-hand side, and use your Draupnir Spear to make the tunnel collapse, then the Hourglass will be on the ground just in front of the fallen rocks.