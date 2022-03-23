Not every spirit you encounter in Ghostwire: Tokyo will be hunting you down. Many of them merely wander around Shibuya, looking for help if anyone can offer it to them. As you open up the game, there will be side missions for you to complete and have the option to help these wandering spirits. One of the quests you’ll encounter is called Deep Cleaning. This guide covers how to complete Deep Cleaning in Ghostwire: Tokyo.



You can find Deep Cleaning to the southeast of the Namita Shrine.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you encounter the spirit on the second floor, you’ll discover it’s an old man who’s become concerned with the water in the area. After speaking with him, Akito and KK suggest looking for an area with a lot of water. You can search the location to the northwest of your current position.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The exact location you want to find in this district is the bathhouse. You can find it closer to the center of the middle street in this area. It will be surrounded by corruption. You’ll need to destroy it using your Spectral Vision to identify the heart and then destroy it.

Upon entering the bathhouse, you’ll need to progress through it and destroy the corruption points inside the building. There will be two before you need to go to the back of the building, and you’ll enter a Spectral brawl against multiple Visitors. After defeating the last ones, you’ll have completed the mission.