How to complete Embrace The Flames in No Man’s Sky Expedition 4: Emergence

Embrace The Flames is the fourth Milestone in Phase two of No Man’s Sky Expedition 4: Emergence. It’s one of the toughest Milestones to complete because it requires you to go against all the logic you’ve been taught to obey in the game to date. This guide will explain how to complete the Milestone safely so that you don’t die or lose any progress.

How to complete Embrace The Flames

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete Embrace The Flames, you need to find a planet with extreme heat and allow it to damage you. This isn’t just any kind of damage, though. It’s damage that could kill your character. To do this, you need to run around in the extreme heat until your hazard shielding has drained. Then, you need to wait for your personal protection shield to deplete as well. Finally, you need to allow the heat to cause damage to your character, meaning one of your three health indicators will disappear.

This goes against everything that you’ll have done in the game so far since it’s so easy to find shelter by digging underground or hiding in a building or your ship. The best way to do this is on the starting planet. Wait for a storm to hit and then jump out of your ship. You don’t need to do anything fancy. Just stand outside of your ship until the Milestone is complete. Then, jump into your ship to avoid dying.

By completing this Milestone, you’ll be able to claim a Supreme Hazard Protection Upgrade, a Banned Hazard Protection Upgrade, and a Supreme Movement System Upgrade from the Expedition menu.