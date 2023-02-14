The season finale quest for Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph has arrived, and it’s called Final Dawn. The beginning of the mission features a conversation between Ana and Rasputin as they agree for Rasputin to upload himself to the orbital satellite and begin his self-destruct sequence. He’s planning to sacrifice himself to prevent Eramis from controlling the Warsats. This guide covers how to complete Final Dawn in Destiny 2.

All Final Dawn quest steps in Destiny 2

You can only begin working on the Final Dawn quest if you are caught up with the More than A Weapon quest, the seasonal quest that has been available during the Season of the Seraph. Once you’re caught up, speak with Rasputin at the Exo Frame on the H.E.L.M. and begin the quest. This will have you work on the ABHORRENT IMPERATIVE mission, set to Legend difficulty.

Related: Destiny 2 fans can’t stop comparing the Season of Defiance armor with an iconic Bungie armor set

Step 1

You will need to start the Abohorrent Imperative mission, strictly set to Legend difficulty. You can start this mission at any time from the H.E.L.M.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This will take you on a solo mission or with a fireteam of three other players to complete the mission. Following its conclusion, a cutscene will play out. There is no matchmaking for this mission.

Step 2

After watching the cutscene, return to Zavala at the Tower and speak with him about the developments of the Warsats and the Traveler.

Step 3

Once you’ve concluded your conversation with Zavala, speak with Ikora. You can find her in the Tower, in the Bazaar.

Step 4

Now that you’ve spoken with Ikora, make your way to the H.E.L.M. and find the holoprojector to talk to Ana, and the sacrifice she had to make.

Step 5

The final step is to return to the Exo Frame at the H.E.L.M. and listen to the last message Rasputin left for you. This will complete the Final Dawn mission.