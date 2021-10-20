How to complete From Barren Shores in No Man’s Sky Expedition 4: Emergence

From Barren Shores is the third Milestone in Phase one of No Man’s Sky Expedition 4: Emergence. To complete it, you need to leave planet Wasan for the first time, but that’s much easier said than done, especially if you’re new to the game. This guide covers how to get your ship ready to take off so that you can leave Wasan’s atmosphere.

Step 1: Build a Portable Refiner

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this first Milestone, you need to get your ship ready to fly again. This requires you to repair all the systems, but you’ll need a Portable Refiner before you can do any of that. You should have one in your inventory, so open the build menu and place your Portable Refiner nearby.

Step 2: Refine the resources you need

Screenshot by Gamepur

To repair your ship, you will need Di-hydrogen Jelly (1), Pure Ferrite (50), Metal Plating (1), and a Hermetic Seal (1). This means that you’ll need to collect the base resources and refine them in the Portable Refiner to create their refined versions. You’ll also need to collect Carbon from the plant life to fuel the Portable Refiner. We’ve put together a list of everything you’ll need and what it refines into below.

Ferrite Dust (mine any rocks on the planet) refines into Pure Ferrite

(mine any rocks on the planet) refines into Di-hydrogen (found as crystals on the planet) refines into Di-hydrogen Jelly

(found as crystals on the planet) refines into Ferrite Dust is used to craft Metal Plating

is used to craft Condensed Carbon (refined Carbon) is used to craft a Hermetic Seal

All of these resources are easy to find around the starting location on Wasan. So, once you’ve refined everything you need, pick up your Portable Refiner and jump into your ship.

Step 3: Repair your ship

Screenshot by Gamepur

To repair your ship, you need to tap the repair button on each of the broken components in the menu. From there, you’ll be able to install the required resources and repair each module. Once fully repaired, you can tap the launch button to get the ship off the ground. Then, aim straight up and boost your way out of the atmosphere. This will complete the Milestone.

By completing From Barren Shores, you’ll be able to claim Efficient Thruster Plans, a Banned Pulse Engine Upgrade, and a Banned Launch Thrusters Upgrade from the Expedition menu.