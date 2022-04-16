How to complete Hard-Knock Nun Challenge in BitLife

The weekend has arrived, and with it, the next challenge in BitLife. You’ll have a limited time to complete this weekend’s challenge. However, should you complete it, you’ll receive a random appearance item you can add to your character’s profile image. This week, you’ll be working on the Hard-Knock Nun Challenge. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Hard-Knock Nun Challenge in BitLife.

These are all of the tasks in the Hard-Knock Nun Challenge.

Become a nun

Burgle 3+ homes

Steal 2+ cars

Murder at least one person in a drive-by

Meditate after each crime

Your first task is to become a nun. The only way to do this is to apply for the position of a nun, which you’ll have to do as a female character. Make sure your character is female, reaches the age of 18, and then you should have an option to become a nun in the occupation section. Because of the randomness of the job market, you’ll need to age up a few times before it appears. When it does, accept the career path, and your character will become a nun.

You can choose to work your way through these crimes as a nun or do it before you accept this path. Regardless, you’ll need to burgle into three homes, which you can do in the Crime option underneath Activities. You’ll play through a mini-game of attemtping to steal something for that house and then escaping before you’re caught. Underneath the crimes tab, you’ll also need to steal two cars and commit a driveby, killing an NPC in the game.

After each crime you commit, you’ll need to meditate. To do this, go to the Activities tab and, go to the Mind & Body tab, select the Meditate option. You need to make sure you do this every time you commit any crime during this challenge.

Once you’ve done all of those crimes, become a nun, and if you meditated after these crimes, you’ll complete the challenge.