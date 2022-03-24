How to complete Kappa side mission in Ghostwire: Tokyo

There are multiple side missions for you to complete as you work your way through Ghostwire: Tokyo. The more you explore the game and cleanse Torii gates at shrines, you’ll uncover additional side activities. One of these side missions introduces you to a Kappa and gives you a Magatama. This guide covers how to complete the Kappa side mission in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

You can find the start of this mission close to Shibuya Kageria Retail Complex, and it’s in the lower levels, closer to the mall.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon speaking to the spirit, you’ll learn that the location was previously called Kappa Swamp. If the locals ever discovered a body in the water, they’d blame it on the Kappas, and they wouldn’t think anything more about it.

After talking with the spirit, your next step is to head up the stairs to the next location. There, you’ll find a body of water at the mall’s center with a bridge between it with a boy’s spirit floating above the bridge. Speak to the boy, and he’ll inform you he attempted to lure a Kappa out of the water using a cucumber. To help him out, you’re going to deal with Kappa. The boy’s spirit will hand you cucumbers, and then you’ll have to place them on the nearby pedestal. After putting the cucumber on the item, go behind the statue to hide from it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Shortly after hiding behind the statue, a Kappa will appear. You’ll need to wait until it’s eating and distracted before leaving the statue. To tell when the Kappa has started using, you’ll want to use Spectral Vision to identify its movements. The Kappa will swim around the statue before eating the cucumber, which means you’ll want to rotate around the statue, so it avoids seeing you. It will get scared and disappear if it does, forcing you to restart the mission.

When the Kappa eats the cucumber, sneak up behind it to absorb it. You’ll receive a Magatama for doing that. Now, you can speak to the boy’s spirit to complete the mission.