How to complete Linguaphile in No Man’s Sky Expedition 1: Pioneers

Linguaphile is the second Milestone in the fourth Phase of No Man’s Sky Expedition 1: Pioneers. To complete it, you need to learn fifteen different alien words. These words don’t have to be from the same alien language, which makes it slightly easier, but it can still be a challenge if you’re trying to complete it from scratch at this late stage in the Expedition. This guide explains how to complete Linguaphile early on, so you don’t need to worry about it.

Get chatting and look for Knowledge Stones

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two main ways to learn alien words. The first is by chatting to the aliens you’ll meet throughout your journey. We found that we learned at least ten words by walking around the structure at the first Rendezvous Point and talking to every alien we saw. Each one offers you the chance to learn a new word, so you can speak to them and pick these up incredibly quickly.

The second way to learn alien words is by seeking out Knowledge Stones. These are structures on all planets that have a circle at the top. You can track them with your scanner, and when you interact with them, they teach you a single alien word. Of course, it’s not as efficient as speaking to a group of aliens, but if you combine both methods, you’ll soon complete this Milestone. When the Milestone has been completed, you can pick up some Translation Technologies, five Gek Relics, five Vy’keen Daggers, and five Korvax Casing from the Expedition menu.