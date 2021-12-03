How to complete Moneybags in No Man’s Sky Expedition 1: Pioneers

Moneybags is the seventh Milestone in the second Phase of No Man’s Sky Expedition 1: Pioneers. To complete it, you need to earn 2,000,000 Units from a single transaction at any point during the Expedition. This is difficult enough in a standard playthrough, but it feels impossible in an Expedition when you have a time limit. However, we’ve discovered an easy way to complete Moneybags without even trying, and this guide explains how.

Complete Cluster Horde

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can complete Moneybags without putting in any effort whatsoever by chasing a different Milestone altogether. Cluster Horde is the fourth Milestone in Phase three of No Man’s Sky Expedition 1: Pioneers. By completing it, you can collect a reward of 5,000,000 Units from the Expedition menu. For some reason, this counts as a single transaction of Units in the game, so you automatically complete the Moneybags Milestone by collecting the reward for Cluster Horde.

To complete Cluster Horde, you need to earn 2,000 Nanites in total. This is pretty easy to do since most Milestones award Nanites. All you need to do is work through Milestones and claim your rewards as you go. Then, you can claim the reward for Cluster Horde and complete Moneybags. When the Milestone is complete, you can claim three Inventory Slots and the Personal Refiner Plans from the Expedition menu.